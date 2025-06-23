LeBron James Is Already Working Out in Preparation for Next Season
LeBron James is already preparing for the 2025–26 NBA season.
One day after the Oklahoma City Thunder topped the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 to win the 2025 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers star was back to work. James took to Instagram and posted a video showing him in the middle of a serious on-court workout.
The caption reads:
Man it felt good to get back out there today for the first time since my MCL injury(Almost 8 weeks ago). Been at it with my rehab & training regiment to get back to form. Obviously not where I wanna be ultimately but off to a good start. Damn what a GREAT FEELING!! S/O my brother @kevinlove for allowing me to crash his workout! And also S/O @cbrickley603 for always looking out when I'm in the city!
James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee during the Lakers' playoff series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He appears to be on the road to recovery.
There has been a lot of speculation about James's future, but it looks like he's already preparing for his 23rd NBA season.