LeBron James Will Miss a Big Season Goal Due to Absence vs. Portland
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers due to soreness in his left foot. It is the first game the veteran will miss this season.
James has been vocal about wanting to play all 82 games this year, but Sunday's absence means that won't be possible. He has so far appeared in all 23 games, averaging 23.0 points, 9.1 assists and 8.0 rebounds per night.
"Yeah. I plan on playing every game,"James said in October. "We'll see what happens. You never know. We'll see what happens if I don't."
The 12–11 Lakers are in the middle of a tough stretch right now, having lost seven of their last nine games, but could turn things around against 8–15 Portland. Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Following Sunday's game, L.A. doesn't play again until Friday, Dec. 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which will give James plenty of time to rest his ailing foot.