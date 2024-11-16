LeBron James Notches Four Straight Triple-Doubles for First Time in Career
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is still accomplishing career firsts at age 39.
In the Lakers' first NBA Cup game of the 2024 season, James tallied a triple-double against the San Antonio Spurs. It was his fourth straight game doing so—the first time he's done that in his illustrious 22-year career.
James finished the night with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go along with 16 rebounds and 12 assists in the Lakers' 120–115 win.
James now has notched triple-doubles against the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Spurs. Not coincidentally, Los Angeles has won its past three contests.
Friday's stat line was the 39-year-old's 117th regular-season triple-double of his career. He trails only guard Russell Westbrook (199), guard Oscar Robertson (181), guard Magic Johnson (138), and center Nikola Jokic (136) on the NBA's all-time list.
James can now add "four-straight triple-doubles" to a career accolades list that includes four NBA titles, 20 NBA All-Star Game appearances, three MVP awards, and 13 All-NBA First-Team nods.
Oh, yeah—and playing on the same NBA court as his son.