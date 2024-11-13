Lakers Ripped Over New Report About Special Plan for Bronny James
Bronny James made history last month when he and his dad, the legendary LeBron James, became the first father-son duo to play together in a NBA game.
Bronny James's initial stint at the NBA level, however, was a short one as he was sent down to the franchise's G League team, the South Bay Lakers, last week. He scored six points with four assists and five turnovers in his debut this past Saturday.
Bronny James will not be traveling with the team for road games, which is something ESPN's Brian Windhorst broke down on his podcast this week:
“He’s only going to play in the South Bay Lakers’ home games," Windhorst said. "He’s only going to kind of be a part-time G League player, and he’s not getting on United Airlines to fly to these road games. I know he’s getting somewhat special treatment and nepotism. That’s fine; honestly, I don’t care. Like I said, it’s normal. Now, I think it’s actually detrimental to him. I don’t like that. I don’t know whose idea it was, but obviously, the Lakers are fine with it—they’re doing it. On this particular instance, I think that’s gone too far, and I don’t think it benefits Bronny. I don’t think it benefits the South Bay Lakers, and I don’t think it benefits LeBron at this point.”
