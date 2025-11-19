LeBron James Had Priceless Answer to Reporter’s Savage Question About His Age
LeBron James made even more NBA history during his season debut with the Lakers on Tuesday night as he became the first player to ever play 23 seasons in the league. The 40-year-old future Hall of Famer scored 11 points and dished out 12 assists in his first game back from a sciatica injury that had kept him out of his team's first 14 games to start the year.
James has been a star in the league ever since the Cavaliers selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft. He has won four NBA titles, has been named to 21 All-Star teams, and has the most points in NBA history.
All those stats show he has played in the league for a very, very long time. One reporter after Tuesday night's game found a way to drive that point home even more when she informed James that seven players on the Jazz hadn't even been born when James made his NBA debut.
That's pretty wild.
James had a priceless reaction upon hearing that, saying:
"I can sit back and think about what you just said as far as seven guys not being born when I started this journey and that just made my back hurt," James said with a laugh. "So I got a few days before we play again."
Here's that moment.
Here's that list of those players, which grows to nine when you add two players from the Lakers who also weren't born when James made his debut back in 2003.
While that had to make James feel a bit old, it should also make him feel even more proud of what he has been able to accomplish during his legendary career. Any one of those guys on that list would likely give everything they had to have such an incredible, and lengthy, career as James has had.
Luka Dončić, who had 37 points in the win over the Jazz, was in awe of James's new NBA record.
"His 23rd season, it's insane," he said in his postgame press conference. "Just sharing the court with him is special. He sees things that other people can't. He's here to help us all, it's amazing"
The Lakers are now 11-4 after Tuesday night's win and are playing some very good basketball to start the season. It will be interesting to see how much they will improve now that James is back in the lineup.
The Lakers are off until Sunday when they face the Jazz again in Utah.