SI

LeBron James Reacts to Bronny James's First Summer League Basket

James reacted to a highlight of his son's first Summer League basket from USA men's basketball training camp in Las Vegas.

Mike McDaniel

Oct 13, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3, left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23, right) as LeBron's son Bronny (center) looks on after an NBA preseason basketball game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 13, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3, left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23, right) as LeBron's son Bronny (center) looks on after an NBA preseason basketball game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The USA men's basketball team gathered this weekend in Las Vegas to begin practicing for the Paris Olympics that begin later this month.

That meant that LeBron James wasn't able to catch his son (and new teammate) Bronny James's first NBA Summer League action in person.

That doesn't mean that LeBron couldn't check out the highlights, though. Cameras caught LeBron taking in the clips of his son, including his first basket on a driving, acrobatic layup.

"Come on man, that's tough. That's tough!" LeBron said as he checked out the highlights.

It wasn't all great for Bronny on Saturday, though. He struggled from the field, knocking down just two of his nine field goal attempts for four points and was tied for a team-worst -15 in the 108–94 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers' Summer League squad is back in action on Sunday evening against the Golden State Warriors.

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided, and more. Mike hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of his professional life, he is a husband, father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA