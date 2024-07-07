LeBron James Reacts to Bronny James's First Summer League Basket
The USA men's basketball team gathered this weekend in Las Vegas to begin practicing for the Paris Olympics that begin later this month.
That meant that LeBron James wasn't able to catch his son (and new teammate) Bronny James's first NBA Summer League action in person.
That doesn't mean that LeBron couldn't check out the highlights, though. Cameras caught LeBron taking in the clips of his son, including his first basket on a driving, acrobatic layup.
"Come on man, that's tough. That's tough!" LeBron said as he checked out the highlights.
It wasn't all great for Bronny on Saturday, though. He struggled from the field, knocking down just two of his nine field goal attempts for four points and was tied for a team-worst -15 in the 108–94 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
The Lakers' Summer League squad is back in action on Sunday evening against the Golden State Warriors.