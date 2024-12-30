LeBron James Strongly Reiterates Desire to End Career With Lakers
LeBron James is spending a lot of his 40th birthday on Monday reflecting on his career thus far and looking forward at what the future of his career holds.
It's very rare for NBA players to continuing competing past the age of 40 as James is now the 32nd player in league history to ever play past the age of 40. It doesn't sound like James has any plans to retire, but where does he see himself playing to finish out his career?
James imagines himself staying with the Los Angeles Lakers to finish out his career, which would make it the longest continuous stint with one team in his career. He's currently in his seventh consecutive season there, tying with his seven seasons in a row with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"That it's with the Lakers, I think that's the plan," James said. "I would love for it to end here, that would be the plan. Came here to play my last stage of my career. But, I'm also not silly or too jaded to know the business of the game as well. I think my relationship with this organization speaks for itself. Hopefully I don’t have to go nowhere before my career is over.”
It’s far from the first time James has made clear his desire to finish his career with the Lakers, having made similar comments during last season’s All-Star break, and with his son Bronny now also in the organization, James likely isn’t looking to jump ship anywhere else.
James won't become a free agent until the 2026–27 season after he signed a two-year max contract in July to remain with the Lakers.