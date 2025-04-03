SI

LeBron James Shares Lighthearted Response to Jarrett Allen's Breakaway Dunk Homage

The King was loving it.

Brigid Kennedy

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen on Apr 2, 2025.
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen on Wednesday night roasted himself for his fastbreak slam during the fourth quarter vs. the New York Knicks, even though he did do a pretty decent job.

Allen said he wanted to look like LeBron James—a breakaway dunk aficionado known for showy finishes—but he ended up less than impressed with his attempt when watching the moment back.

"I looked at the replay," Allen said laughing. "Nothing close."

Well, King James still enjoyed the homage, and responded via Instagram story.

Alongside a graphic of Allen's comments, Bron wrote, "You got it next time J.A.," plus a ton of laughing emojis (one of his favorites).

"Love this dude!!!! GREAT ENERGY AND SPIRIT," he noted at the bottom.

Two Cavs legends, choppin’ it up.

Should he so choose, Allen might have another chance at perfecting his 'Bron imitation when Cleveland travels to play the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

