LeBron James Reveals JJ Redick’s Replacement on Return of ‘Mind the Game’ Podcast
Mind the Game, the basketball podcast co-hosted by LeBron James, was launched about a year ago. Featuring retired NBA player and then-ESPN personality and podcaster JJ Redick as the other co-host, Mind the Game ran for just nine episodes with the last published right before the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks began.
A few weeks later Redick was hired as the new coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. While James and Redick have continued to work together in a different capacity, the podcast has remained dormant with many assuming it might just be over forever.
Then suddenly on Wednesday the podcast's social media channels came alive and posted a video teasing the return of the show with Steve Nash replacing Redick across the table from James, sipping from the Lakers' coach's wine glass.
Nash, who last played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2012 to '15, most recently coached the Brooklyn Nets from 2020 to '22. In the clip released, James points at the camera and insists that if Nash gets another coaching job, he'll have had nothing to do with it.