LeBron James Roasted Stephen A. Smith With Three Words About His Old Boxing Video

Andy Nesbitt

LeBron James was not impressed with Stephen A. Smith's old boxing video.
LeBron James was not impressed with Stephen A. Smith's old boxing video. / @KingJames
LeBron James played the role of hero for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night as his tip-in right before the final buzzer gave them a dramatic win over the Indiana Pacers. Then moments after that bucket James celebrated by roasting Stephen A. Smith on Instagram as their feud continues to grow.

In case you missed it, earlier on Wednesday during an hour-long appearance on The Pat McAfee Show James addressed his run-in with Smith at a Lakers game earlier this month. James didn't like the way Smith was talking about his son, Bronny James, and let him know about it.

Well, on Wednesday night Smith went on his YouTube show and said of his run-in with James: “If that man would’ve put his hands on me. I would’ve immediately swung on him. Immediately.”

James had some fun with that by sharing an old video of Smith boxing, with the words: "WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP."

For his credit, Smith stated the obvious about how he'd fare in a fight with James:

It's safe to say this whole situation has reached a ridiculous level. Hopefully this is the end of it, but knowing Smith he'll probably use this for even more content.

