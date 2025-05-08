LeBron James Shared the Simple Reason Why Timberwolves Knocked Lakers Out of Playoffs
The first episode of LeBron James's Mind the Game podcast since the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs was released on Thursday. With new co-host Steve Nash, LeBron discussed the Lakers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was complimentary of Anthony Edwards's team and explained that it was just a tough matchup for the Lakers.
LeBron said that he'd been unraveling all his emotions in the days since the season ended and finally came to grips with the loss after thinking about all the what-ifs and watching some of the other series.
And what did he decide the series came down to? Matchups.
"It's the matchups and we ran into a damn good matchup," said James. "A team that's been battle-tested. A team that's hungry. A team that... a lot of youth, but also experience at the same time. Another team that's trying to make the next step. And they were a worthy opponent for sure."
The Timberwolves series would have had to go a very different way for the Lakers to change what was a 4-1 loss, but you know he must be very disappointed to be missing out on a second round matchup with the Golden State Warriors now that Stephen Curry is out for multiple games. Even if the Warriors have fared pretty well historically without him in the postseason.