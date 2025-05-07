Steph Curry to Miss Game 2 vs. Timberwolves With Hamstring Strain
The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night after he suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in Game 1, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.
This is the first time Curry has strained a muscle in his career. As of now, the Warriors expect to be without Curry for at least a week, Charania added. That means the Warriors will likely be without Curry for Games 2, 3 and 4. Game 5, if needed, would take place next Wednesday. His exact return timeline is still unknown as Curry navigates his first muscle strain.
Curry played 13 minutes in Game 1, which the Warriors still won 99-88 over the Timberwolves. He put up 13 points, one rebound and one assist in that span.
Curry missing Game 2 isn't a complete shock for the Warriors as coach Steve Kerr told reporters that the team was "game-planning for him to not be available on Thursday."
Other players like Buddy Hield (24 points), Jimmy Butler (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Draymond Green (18 points) really stepped up in Game 1 with Curry's absence and will be expected to do the same in Game 2 on Thursday night.