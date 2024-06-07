LeBron James Shares Heartfelt Message for Doris Burke Ahead of Her NBA Finals Debut
Doris Burke will make history on Thursday night as she becomes the first woman to serve as a game analyst on television during a major men's professional championship event when she's on the call for the 2024 NBA Finals.
Ahead of her Finals debut, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared some heartwarming words of encouragement and appreciation for the renowned analyst.
"Important moment for our sport tonight. Love and respect to DB and everything she does to elevate all of us! You’re a [goat emoji]!" wrote James on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of tipoff of Game 1 on Thursday evening.
Burke will be on ABC/ESPN's lead broadcast team for each game of the NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, joining the likes of Mike Breen and JJ Redick in one of the most coveted seats in the business.
James was overjoyed to see Burke get an opportunity and continue to pave the way for women in sports, and he congratulated her on social media.
During a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Burke spoke on the importance of the opportunity for herself and all women in sports.
"I’ll be honest with you, it’s meaningful," she said. "There’s no doubt that that sentiment hasn’t dawned on me. Obviously, what could be better for me if in some way this assignment helps women in some way? There could be nothing more meaningful."
Burke has been a full-time NBA analyst since 2017, having previously been ESPN's top sideline reporter. She called the NBA Finals on ESPN Radio in 2020, becoming the first woman to do so, and continues to blaze trails with her latest achievement during this year's championship.