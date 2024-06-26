LeBron James Shares Special Message About His Sons Before NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA draft could be a historic event for many reasons, one including LeBron James's son Bronny being drafted. If the USC guard is drafted, the James's will become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.
Ahead of the first night of this year's draft on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote an emotional post on Instagram for Bronny and his other son Bryce, who will graduate from high school next year.
"Not a feeling in the fkn world better than being around raising my boys to MEN!" James wrote. "Pops over here getting emotional as hell just thinking about y'all journey so far! Thank you both for allowing me to be your DAD and be apart of your compass through life’s trials and tribulations!"
Regardless of what happens in the young James's future basketball career, it sounds like his dad is proud of him no matter what.
The NBA draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.