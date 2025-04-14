LeBron James, Steph Curry No Longer Top Selling NBA Jerseys for First Time Since 2013
LeBron James and Steph Curry have long been considered the two biggest stars in the NBA. Such was evidenced by their jersey sales, which consistently ranked in the top two among NBA players since the 2012-13 season.
Their stranglehold atop the list of NBA jersey sales has come to an end, however, as both James and Curry were overtaken by a new contender in 2024-25, Los Angeles Lakers guard and James's new teammate, Luka Doncic.
According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake L. Fischer, Doncic has surpassed both James and Curry in terms of jersey sales, marking the first time in over a decade that one of the two veterans didn't pace the league in that category.
Of course, it makes sense that Doncic would be atop the leaderboard this year, given he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers, who have one of the largest fan bases in the entire league. A player of his caliber is rarely traded, if ever, and as such, fans flocked to get a No. 77 Doncic jersey in the purple and gold.
The full list of the top 15 best-selling jerseys among NBA players includes Doncic, Curry, James, Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Jaylen Brown.