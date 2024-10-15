LeBron James Doesn't Slam Door on Potentially Teaming Up With Steph Curry in Future
For the first time in his career, superstar LeBron James found himself in trade rumors last season.
The Golden State Warriors reportedly reached out to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the trade deadline in February to pair James with fellow star Steph Curry in the Bay Area. It didn't get very far, but the deal was explored by Warriors owner Joe Lacob.
This past summer, James did finally team up with Curry at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, as the two stars led Team USA to a gold medal. Would James ever consider teaming up with the sharpshooter in the NBA?
"I have no idea," James said to reporters Tuesday ahead of the Lakers-Warriors preseason clash at Crypto.com Arena.
James did, however, gush over the time he spent playing alongside Curry in Paris after the two spent a decade as arch rivals competing for NBA championships.
"It was everything and more," James said. "I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere. That's what it was, being a part of the Olympics. It was everything that I dreamed of and aspired to want to be a part of that team, along with Steph. Great memories. Something that I'll remember from my basketball career for the rest of my life, for sure."
Lakers teammates did take note of James being in trade rumors last season, but center Anthony Davis insists it didn't affect the team's performance. The Lakers advanced through the play-in tournament but fell in the first round in five games to the Denver Nuggets.
"I was on social media at the time, so I didn't see it," Davis said, via The Athletic's Jovan Buha. "I heard about it. How did I hear about that? I don't even remember. I mean, it was f---ing national news. ... I think maybe my dad called me. Something like that.
"But I don't think it affected anybody. I mean, I think that might be the first time ever that he's been in trade talks in his career. He's kind of seen everything, so I don't think that affected him. That didn't affect our team. But it was definitely strange to hear in the sense of like, the first time he's ever been talked about in a trade before. ... But it didn't happen."
The Warriors and Lakers are set to tip off Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET. Both teams have a few exhibition games remaining before the regular season begins next week.