Steph Curry Had Powerful Quote About Being LeBron James’s Teammate in Olympics
Steph Curry and LeBron James have faced each other countless times in huge games during their legendary NBA careers, which made what they did at the Paris Olympics so cool as they were able to join forces for once and lead Team USA to a fifth straight gold medal.
Curry was the star in the final game, putting on a ridiculous shooting performance down the stretch that had everyone once again in awe of his ability to knock down big shots in key moments.
While Curry's play in that gold medal game will never be forgotten, what he might remember most from Paris is how neat it was to be teammates with James in a basketball tournament that had a lot on the line.
"All the battles we've had on the court and the back and forth, the fact that we actually got to be teammates, not just in any game like an All-Star game or whatever, but in high stakes basketball with a lot on the line...I think there's a deepened respect and friendship there," Curry said to People magazine.
"Hopefully, there will be more experiences in the future, even if we're teammates or not."
Curry and James will soon being another NBA season, but it's safe to say they'll never forget what they did together over the summer.