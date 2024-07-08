LeBron James Throws Sweet Pass to Anthony Edwards at Team USA Camp
Team USA's basketball team is having a scrimmage on Monday and we're already seeing some pretty sweet highlights coming out of it. One involved LeBron James throwing an absolutely perfect behind-the-back pass to Anthony Edwards for an easy layup.
The highlight is below.
If that's not a dream on-court pairing I don't know what is. James is Team USA's oldest player at 39, while Edwards is the youngest guy on the squad at 22. Here's hoping they see some time on the floor together at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The team the United States is taking to Paris is absolutely stacked. It may be the best ever. James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo have all won Olympic gold before. Edwards, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry and Tyrese Haliburton will each be attempting to win their first.
It is an impossibly deep, experienced, athletic and talented squad. The fact that James and Curry will be playing together alone will make the team worth watching.
These guys look like they're prepping to have some fun in a few weeks.