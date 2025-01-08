LeBron James Switched Hands Midair and Threw Down Crazy Dunk, Shocks NBA World
LeBron James is still doing LeBron James things in his 22nd NBA season.
James, who just turned 40 last week, threw down a vicious slam early in the first quarter Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Los Angeles Lakers wing Max Christie whipped a pass to a cutting James who headed to the rim at full force.
Dallas big man Dereck Lively II tried to deter James from getting to the hoop, but he changed hands midair and somehow still threw down a ridiculous windmill slam dunk.
Even though James's athleticism has awed game after game throughout his illustrious career, the slam on Tuesday night brought the NBA world to their feet:
James and the Lakers (20-15) try to bounce back Tuesday against the Mavericks after a 119-115 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.