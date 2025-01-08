SI

LeBron James Switched Hands Midair and Threw Down Crazy Dunk, Shocks NBA World

LeBron isn't slowing down any time soon.

Blake Silverman

LeBron James throws down a dunk against the Dallas Mavericks.
LeBron James throws down a dunk against the Dallas Mavericks. / Screengrab via NBA on TNT
LeBron James is still doing LeBron James things in his 22nd NBA season.

James, who just turned 40 last week, threw down a vicious slam early in the first quarter Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Los Angeles Lakers wing Max Christie whipped a pass to a cutting James who headed to the rim at full force.

Dallas big man Dereck Lively II tried to deter James from getting to the hoop, but he changed hands midair and somehow still threw down a ridiculous windmill slam dunk.

Even though James's athleticism has awed game after game throughout his illustrious career, the slam on Tuesday night brought the NBA world to their feet:

James and the Lakers (20-15) try to bounce back Tuesday against the Mavericks after a 119-115 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

