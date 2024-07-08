LeBron James Teases Possibility of Retirement
LeBron James just finished his 21st season in the NBA. He will turn 40 in December and just signed a two-year $101 million deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers where he will play with his son Bronny James Jr., for the next two years.
What happens after that? Who knows?
ESPN's Dave McMenamin asked LeBron James about the possibility that the latest contract LeBron signed could possibly be his last as a professional basketball player. LeBron's answer was that it might be.
Skip to the 2:24 mark.
"I mean it could be," said James. "I'd never sit up here and say oh, uh, um, maybe not, but yeah, it could be. Easily. But we'll see what happens."
Based on everything LeBron has ever done, you would think he does have a specific plan in mind. It might change based on health and what happens with the team, but there's no way he hasn't thought about this. Still, you can't blame him for being non-committal, especially when he was just named to the All-NBA Third Team and he might be in position to demand another nine-figure contract when he's about to turn 42.
So while he didn't actually reveal anything with this answer, the interesting part is how he answered it. He does seem genuinely amazed that he's still in that position. Being a basketball historian and the NBA's all-time leading scorer, he knows how incredible this is.
It might be the last contract he ever signs, but he is open to the possibiliy that he will continue to surprise himself and everyone else. Having just watched Tom Brady play in the NFL at 45, if James feels like he has a reason to show up to work and still can, there's no reason to think he won't.