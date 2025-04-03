LeBron James Had Two-Word Message for Former Teammate Anthony Davis After Game-Winner
LeBron James showed love to his former Los Angeles Laker teammate and current Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis Wednesday night. Davis hit a game-winning basket with 3.4 seconds on the clock to lift the Mavs over the Atlanta Hawks 120-118.
It was quite the night for Davis, as he went off for 34 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the win. And in the first half, he briefly exited the game after taking an elbow to the eye from teammate Daniel Gafford.
Quickly after the game, James took to his Instagram account to share his excitement for Davis with a brief message.
"Game blouses," James wrote, with a sneaky eyebrow emoji for his longtime costar.
Wednesday marked Davis's sixth game in a Mavericks uniform after he was traded to Dallas at the deadline in the shocking deal which sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Davis returned to the Mavs' lineup on March 24 after he missed time with an adductor strain suffered during his dominant Dallas debut.
The Mavs sit in the Western Conference's play-in tournament conversation as the nine-seed with five games to go.
Even though Davis and James are no longer teammates, it remains all love.