LeBron James Had Two-Word Message for Former Teammate Anthony Davis After Game-Winner

LeBron was hyped for AD.

Blake Silverman

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis reacts in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Mann during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis reacts in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Mann during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
LeBron James showed love to his former Los Angeles Laker teammate and current Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis Wednesday night. Davis hit a game-winning basket with 3.4 seconds on the clock to lift the Mavs over the Atlanta Hawks 120-118.

It was quite the night for Davis, as he went off for 34 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the win. And in the first half, he briefly exited the game after taking an elbow to the eye from teammate Daniel Gafford.

Quickly after the game, James took to his Instagram account to share his excitement for Davis with a brief message.

"Game blouses," James wrote, with a sneaky eyebrow emoji for his longtime costar.

Wednesday marked Davis's sixth game in a Mavericks uniform after he was traded to Dallas at the deadline in the shocking deal which sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Davis returned to the Mavs' lineup on March 24 after he missed time with an adductor strain suffered during his dominant Dallas debut.

The Mavs sit in the Western Conference's play-in tournament conversation as the nine-seed with five games to go.

Even though Davis and James are no longer teammates, it remains all love.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

