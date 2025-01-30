LiAngelo Ball Gets Assist From Brothers LaMelo, Lonzo in ‘Tweaker’ Music Video
If you predicted that the first left-field rap hit of 2025 would belong to former Greensboro Swarm guard LiAngelo Ball—the brother of Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets guards Lonzo and LaMelo Ball—you should play the lottery.
With little advance warning, LiAngelo introduced the world to "Tweaker" on Jan. 3. Since then, the infectious, '00s-coded track has become a sports-arena favorite as well as a genuine hit—charting at No. 29 this week.
Now, "Tweaker" has a music video—one that features two familiar faces.
Released Thursday, the "Tweaker" video depicts LiAngelo (under the stage name Gelo) chilling and enjoying a life of fame with Lonzo and LaMelo.
The footage—presumably, though not certainly, set among Southern California's palm trees—jumps back and forth between Gelo rapping the song in a nightclub, in various luxury cars, and to a scrum of reporters similar to those often seen in NBA locker rooms.
It seems evident, regardless of how his basketball career turns out, that Gelo has found his lane.