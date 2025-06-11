SI

Lonzo Ball Joined Brother LiAngelo to Perform His Hit Song at BET Awards

They might swerve, bend that corner whoaaaaaa.

Tyler Lauletta

LiAngelo Ball performs at the BET Awards
LiAngelo Ball performs at the BET Awards / Screenshot via XXL Magazine on X
Lonzo Ball made a surprise appearance on Sunday alongside his brother LiAngelo Ball just before the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

LiAngelo was there to perform under his stage name, GELO, with his older brother coming out to join him for his breakout hit, “Tweaker,” which became something of a phenomenon in the NBA since its release earlier this year.

For anyone concerned about the status of Ball’s oft-injured knee, the Bulls guard was looking spry hopping across the stage while rapping along with his brother.

While “Tweaker” is a pretty obvious banger, the music and sports world could use a new track from GELO some time soon.

Whenever he drops it, you can be sure that Lonzo Ball will be there to support it.

