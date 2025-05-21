Lowest Seeds to Reach the NBA Finals
As the NBA playoffs roll on, we've already seen plenty of upsets. Only one team from the top two seed lines remains and there's still a No. 6 seed in the hunt, attempting to become just the third No. 6 to reach the NBA Finals.
Playoff basketball just hits different.
But while we've had no shortage of upsets this year, we didn't get the chance to witness anything like the historic runs we're going to break down. So we're going to take a look back at two teams that put together some incredible playoff runs.
These two teams remain the only two No. 8 seeds to reach the NBA Finals in history.
The New York Knicks Become the First No. 8 Seed to Reach the NBA Finals
The 1998–99 New York Knicks had a remarkable (and improbable) playoff run, one of the most surprising in NBA history.
New York became the first No. 8 seed to reach the NBA Finals, after finishing the shortened regular season just four games above .500.
Head coach Jeff Van Gundy navigated the season with a roster that didn't have much experience together, as the team had brought in Latrell Sprewell and Marcus Camby just a year prior. The seeming lack of chemistry often reared its head throughout the regular season, so no one expected much of anything from the Knicks when the postseason came around.
In the first round, New York faced No. 1 seed Miami, a team that knew the Knicks well after clashing in the playoffs the last two seasons. In a decisive Game 5, Knicks guard Allan Houston hit a runner that careened off the rim and backboard before falling through the net with 0.8 seconds remaining to put New York ahead for good. It was just the second time in NBA history that a No. 8 seed had defeated a No. 1 in a playoff series.
The Knicks got the Hawks in the second round, a series with much less drama. New York's defense (led by Camby) was stifling and the Hawks were swept 4–0. In the Eastern Conference finals the Knicks met the heavily-favored Indiana Pacers.
During Game 2, Knicks center Patrick Ewing injured his Achilles. With the series tied at one win apiece, things weren't looking great for New York. But a four-point play from Larry Johnson in game three provided a massive spark. The Knicks would go on to win Games 3, 5 and 6 to advance to the NBA Finals.
This is where the run ended. New York met the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals and were quickly dispatched in five games. After the injury to Ewing, the Knicks had little answer for the duo of Tim Duncan and David Robinson.
Duncan, in particular, was amazing in the series. He averaged 27.4 points and 14 rebounds en route to being named Finals MVP.
The Miami Heat Ride 'Playoff Jimmy' Butler to the NBA Finals As a No. 8 in 2023
Almost 25 years later, another No. 8 seed shocked the basketball world and made it to the NBA Finals.
The 2022–23 Miami Heat, guided by the unreal grit and leadership of Jimmy Butler and the coaching of Erik Spoelstra, overcame long odds and cemented their place in NBA lore as one of the best underdogs of all-time.
To put it nicely, the Heat's regular season was underwhelming. The team finished 44–38 and earned the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference. However, they would lose to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in game. The Heat rallied to defeat Chicago in their second play-in game, securing the No. 8 seed.
Still, there were very few expectations for this Miami team, which struggled with inconsistency and a subpar offense all season long.
In the first round, Miami faced the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were the best team in the regular season and were among the favorites to win a championship. The Heat needed just five games to send them packing, thanks to some incredible basketball from Butler. Butler scored at least 30 points in all four Miami wins, including a 56-point outburst in Game 4.
With plenty of momentum, the Heat entered a second-round matchup with the New York Knicks. Miami leaned on its defense and won the series in six games, reaching the Eastern Conference finals.
In the ECF, Miami took a stunning 3–0 lead against the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics. Boston ended up going on a run of its own, winning three-straight and forcing a Game 7. Butler was excellent again in the deciding game, leading all scorers with 28 points, but it was truly a breakout performance from Caleb Martin.
Martin played the game of his life, scoring 26 points on 69% shooting, helping the Heat advance to the NBA Finals.
Similarly to the Knicks before them, the Heat were outmatched in the NBA Finals, losing in five games to the Denver Nuggets. Three of their four losses were by at least 11 points.