Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving's Dads Shared Sweet Moment After Mavericks' Game 4 Win
Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving have developed a close friendship off the court and a strong working relationship on the hardwood, which was on full display when the two guards combined for 50 points to help the Mavericks earn a 122–84 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night at American Airlines Center.
Seemingly, the good friendship doesn't stop with just Dončić and Irving, though. It extends to the Mavericks players' families.
After Dallas's 38-point victory, Irving's father Drederick and Dončić's father Saša, shared an embrace on the court in a sweet moment, which was shared in a video posted on the NBA's account on X, formerly known as Twitter.
With Father's Day fast approaching on Sunday, the two dads received an early present in that they got to bask in the glory of the Mavericks' win, the franchise's first in the NBA Finals series against the Celtics.
Both Drederick Irving and Saša Dončić will be hoping Dallas keeps the good times rolling in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night at TD Garden.