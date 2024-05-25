Luka Dončić Hits Late Three, Mavericks Steal Game 2 from T-Wolves for 2-0 Series Lead
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić hit a go-ahead three-pointer with three seconds remaining, and Minnesota Timberwolves wing Naz Reid saw his would-be game-winning three go around-and-out as the Mavericks stole Game 2 109–108 over the Timberwolves to take a 2–0 Western Conference finals series lead back home to Dallas.
The Mavericks, who trailed by 12 at the break and by as many as 18 in the second half, came roaring back thanks to a 31–26 third quarter burst and a 30–22 fourth quarter. Despite how lopsided the second half looked, the Timberwolves had the Mavericks on the ropes with just under a minute to play.
With the Timberwolves leading by five, the Mavericks swung the ball around the floor and found star Kyrie Irving in the corner, who knocked down a crucial three to cut the lead to two. After a brutal Anthony Edwards turnover on the other end, in which he threw the ball into the stands along the sideline, Dallas had new life with 12 seconds to play.
Out of a timeout, the Mavericks got the ball into Dončić's hands, and he got the switch that he wanted with Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. As effective as Gobert is around the basket, he can struggle defensively with quicker players on the perimeter. Dončić put the Wolves big man on ice skates with a crossover into a stepback three that was nothing but nylon, as the Mavericks went ahead for good.
Dončić finished with 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, while Irving added 20 points and six assists. In total, the Mavericks had five scorers finish in double-figures.
As for the Timberwolves, it's back to the drawing board. Edwards struggled again from the floor, which has been a trend over the last few games. He finished with 21 points on 5-for-17 shooting with seven assists. However, his turnover at the end will leave a bad taste in his mouth heading into Game 3.
The Mavericks have all the momentum, and head home just two wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011.