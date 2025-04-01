Luka Doncic Addresses Heavily Wrapped Elbow With Funny Line
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to secure a victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night, which kept them in the Western Conference's No. 4 spot. Luka Doncic provided 20 points in the win but unfortunately kept falling on his left elbow with great frequency. The superstar showed up to address the media with the affected elbow heavily wrapped so naturally he had to field a question about how it was feeling.
Which he did with some flair.
"It's terrible, it's hurt," Doncic said before adding "will be fine in two days."
A classic "call an ambulance ... but not for me" situation right here. Both Doncic and James have played through injuries this year. They and everyone else understands that the Lakers will go as far as they can carry them through sickness and in health. It's going to take a bit more than a banged-up elbow to stand in the way of trying to make good on the biggest blockbuster trade in NBA history.
That being said, falling over and over on the same body part does sound terrible and like it hurts.