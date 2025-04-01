SI

Luka Doncic Collapses Rockets Defender With Sick Move Before Dishing Perfect Assist

Ryan Phillips

Luka Doncic is averaging 27.5 points in his first 21 games with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Luka Doncic continues to dazzle during his first few months with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday night while facing the Houston Rockets, Doncic put a slick move on center Alperen Sengun, which forced the big man to slip on the court and almost fall down. Then Doncic gathered, split the defenders as he got into the lane and threw a perfect pass to Dorian Finney-Smith, who drilled a three-pointer.

That's an incredible move by Doncic against a defender who had no chance against him.

In 21 games with the Lakers entering Monday night's contest, Doncic is averaging 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.0 minutes per game. He's been an absolute star while still learning to play with the guys around him.

The Lakers and Rockets were tied 48–48 at halftime.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

