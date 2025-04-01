Luka Doncic Collapses Rockets Defender With Sick Move Before Dishing Perfect Assist
Luka Doncic continues to dazzle during his first few months with the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Monday night while facing the Houston Rockets, Doncic put a slick move on center Alperen Sengun, which forced the big man to slip on the court and almost fall down. Then Doncic gathered, split the defenders as he got into the lane and threw a perfect pass to Dorian Finney-Smith, who drilled a three-pointer.
Video is below.
That's an incredible move by Doncic against a defender who had no chance against him.
In 21 games with the Lakers entering Monday night's contest, Doncic is averaging 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.0 minutes per game. He's been an absolute star while still learning to play with the guys around him.
The Lakers and Rockets were tied 48–48 at halftime.