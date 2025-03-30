SI

Luka Doncic and LeBron James Recreated Iconic Photo After Big Slam Dunk

Los Angeles Lakers Doncic and James connect for a slam dunk against the Memphis Grizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers Doncic and James connect for a slam dunk against the Memphis Grizzlies / Screengrab via @NBA on X/Twitter
Luka Doncic and LeBron James are a duo built for Hollywood. The Los Angeles Lakers stars linked up for an awesome play Saturday that birthed a legendary photo.

At the end of the first half in a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Doncic came up with a steal and drove toward the basket. He noticed James trailing behind and flipped a flashy no-look pass that give his costar an empty lane.

James hammered down a ferocious slam as Doncic eventually turned his head to see for himself. Showtime.

The nifty play brought an even better photo, which the Lakers quickly posted:

And it was eerily similar to the famous photo of James and Dwyane Wade when they were with the Miami Heat:

The Wade-James photo came off a similar play, too, as Wade snagged a steal and bounced the ball to a trailing James for the flush. That photo arguably can't be topped, but James and Doncic came as close as possible Saturday.

The Lakers got off to a hot start with 72 points in the first half in Memphis, an offensive explosion capped with the flashy play from their biggest stars.

