Luka Doncic and LeBron James Recreated Iconic Photo After Big Slam Dunk
Luka Doncic and LeBron James are a duo built for Hollywood. The Los Angeles Lakers stars linked up for an awesome play Saturday that birthed a legendary photo.
At the end of the first half in a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Doncic came up with a steal and drove toward the basket. He noticed James trailing behind and flipped a flashy no-look pass that give his costar an empty lane.
James hammered down a ferocious slam as Doncic eventually turned his head to see for himself. Showtime.
The nifty play brought an even better photo, which the Lakers quickly posted:
And it was eerily similar to the famous photo of James and Dwyane Wade when they were with the Miami Heat:
The Wade-James photo came off a similar play, too, as Wade snagged a steal and bounced the ball to a trailing James for the flush. That photo arguably can't be topped, but James and Doncic came as close as possible Saturday.
The Lakers got off to a hot start with 72 points in the first half in Memphis, an offensive explosion capped with the flashy play from their biggest stars.