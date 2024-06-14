SI

Luka Dončić's Awful Defense On Display in One Hilariously Bad Highlight Reel

Andy Nesbitt

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after fouling out during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will be looking to avoid a sweep when they host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

The Mavs are in this position because Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are a very good team but they're also partly there because while Doncic is a star who can score a ton of points, he struggles on the defensive end of floor.

Doncic's defensive effort was called out by ESPN's Brian Windhorst after Game 3. Now there's a highlight reel going viral of Doncic's defensive struggles and it shows how bad he can be at that end of the floor.

Check this out:

Fans had jokes:

