Luka Dončić's Awful Defense On Display in One Hilariously Bad Highlight Reel
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will be looking to avoid a sweep when they host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.
The Mavs are in this position because Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are a very good team but they're also partly there because while Doncic is a star who can score a ton of points, he struggles on the defensive end of floor.
Doncic's defensive effort was called out by ESPN's Brian Windhorst after Game 3. Now there's a highlight reel going viral of Doncic's defensive struggles and it shows how bad he can be at that end of the floor.
Check this out:
Fans had jokes:
