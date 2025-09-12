Luka Dončić Cements Himself in Los Angeles, Buys $25 Million Mansion From Tennis Great
If Luka Dončić’s recent three-year extension with the Lakers didn’t convince you the star intends to stay in Los Angeles for some time, his most recent real estate purchase might.
According to several reports on Friday, Dončić has purchased the former home of tennis star Maria Sharapova in Manhattan Beach for a sum of $25 million.
The home has many luxury features, a two-lane bowling alley in the basement among them.
After Dončić was traded from the Mavericks earlier this year, former Dallas sharpshooter Chandler Parsons said on his podcast that Dončić had just closed on purchasing a $15 million home in Dallas—a real estate deal that was obviously instantly complicated by his upcoming move.
Given the investment Dončić is putting into this new property, it sure sounds like he doesn’t plan on leaving Los Angeles any time soon.