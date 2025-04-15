Luka Doncic Did Something Pretty Awesome for a Young Mavs Fan
You can take Luka Doncic out of Dallas, but you can't take Dallas out of Luka.
Months after Doncic's blockbuster trade, the Los Angeles Lakers star has still been finding sweet ways to give back to Mavericks fans and the overarching Dallas community. He reportedly donated to a dozen GoFundMe accounts before his return to American Airlines Center last week to help local Dallas athletes pay for equipment and travel expenses.
One of his charitable acts, according to WFAA's Mike Leslie, was a $1,500 donation to a father in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who was trying to raise money for his son's sports gear.
A true Mavs legend.
Last week, Doncic faced off against his former team in Dallas for the first time since his Feb. 6 trade and put up 45 points in the Lakers' 112-97 win. The five-time All-Star will now turn his attention to the NBA playoffs with the No. 3 Lakers set to play against the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.
"I came here as a young kid at 18, and I didn't know what to expect in the NBA," Doncic said after the Lakers-Mavs game. "[The Mavericks] made me feel like home. It's just a lot of great, great memories."