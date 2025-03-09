SI

Luka Doncic Got Destroyed by Al Horford’s Knee After Powerful Dunk

Andy Nesbitt

Luka Doncic didn't see this coming.
Luka Doncic didn't see this coming. / @ESPN
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end in Boston on Saturday night as they lost to the defending champion Celtics, 111-101. The bigger news centered around LeBron James, who suffered a groin injury in the game and could miss the next couple of weeks.

Luka Doncic had a huge game for the Lakers, scoring 34 points in the loss. He also took one of the biggest hits in the game when Al Horford hit him in the face with his knee after throwing down a big dunk in the first quarter.

Check this out:

Doncic was able to shake that off but it ended up being a painful night for the Lakers, who had been playing the best basketball in the NBA over the past few weeks.

More From Around the NBA

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA