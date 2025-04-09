SI

Luka Doncic Was Ejected After Yelling at Crowd and NBA Fans Couldn't Believe It

Karl Rasmussen

Luka Doncic reacts to getting ejected by a referee after chirping at an Oklahoma City Thunder fan in the crowd.
Luka Doncic reacts to getting ejected by a referee after chirping at an Oklahoma City Thunder fan in the crowd. / Screenshot via Hoop Central
Luka Doncic was sent for an early shower on Tuesday night during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after he appeared to yell something at a fan, only for the referee to mistakenly think Doncic was berating him.

After making an incredibly tough basket in the paint to give the Lakers a late 108–107 lead, Doncic turned and could be seen bellowing something in the direction of the crowd.

Whatever he said did not sit well with referee JT Orr, who proceeded to stop play and hit Doncic with a technical. It was his second of the game, and thus, resulted in an ejection.

Doncic looked bewildered when the whistle was blown, and after realizing that he was getting ejected from the game, his expression turned to one of utter disbelief.

He wasn't the only one surprised by the ejection. Every Lakers player on the court immediately ran over to Orr to protest his decision. Meanwhile, fans on social media voiced their displeasure with the officiating.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

