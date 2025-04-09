Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Drew a Questionable Foul vs. Lakers and Fans Were Perplexed
One of the biggest criticisms of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to do with his propensity for getting to the free throw line, even at times when contact against him seems minimal.
He was the beneficiary of another questionable foul call during the Oklahoma City Thunder's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
Gilgeous-Alexander could be seen attacking the basket and appeared to push off of Austin Reaves in order to create some space. The two players' feet were briefly tangled, before Gilgeous-Alexander stepped back to take a mid-range jump shot. After the ball left his hands, the ref gestured and whistled for a foul, much to the confusion of Reaves and LeBron James, who was coming over to help on defense.
Have a look at the play:
NBA fans were left scratching their heads, wondering why Reaves was assessed a shooting foul despite not making any contact with Gilgeous-Alexander during the shot.
Needless to say, fans weren't hugely impressed by the foul call from the referee.