How Luka Dončić Fared in Lakers’ Season Debut Without LeBron James
Luka Dončić can't do it all by himself, but on Tuesday night he really tried.
The 26-year-old guard did everything he could to help the Lakers beat the Warriors on opening night as LeBron James watched from the bench. Try as he might, it wasn't enough as his teammates simply didn't give enough to help bring home a win. L.A. fell to Golden State 119–109.
The newly slimmed down Dončić led all scorers with 43 points and added 12 rebounds and nine assists. After three quarters, he already had 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, but L.A. trailed Golden State 90–79. In doing so, the five-time All-Star became the second Lakers player ever with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a season opener. Shaquille O'Neal is the only other, and he did it back in 2000.
The Lakers couldn't contain the Warriors, who ran them ragged all evening.
James is dealing with sciatica and could miss a month of the season. If Tuesday night is any indication, Dončić is going to have a rough time keeping L.A. afloat in his absence.
Austin Reaves posted 26 points, five rebounds and nine assists, while Deandre Ayton chipped in with 10 points in his Lakers debut. That was about it, as the rest of the team struggled to get much of anything going.
It might be a long month waiting for James to return.