Luka Doncic Makes First Public Comments on Lakers' Sale
The Los Angeles Lakers' record-breaking sale raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA on Wednesday. It represents a new era for the storied and popular franchise, with some saying that it could unlock their potential and modernize them to a new degree. It should be noted that the organization was never afraid to swing big through the previous direction, as evidenced by both LeBron James and Luka Doncic's presence on the roster.
While everyone tries to figure out what this means for the Lakers, one of their biggest stars took to social media to share how he's viewing the development.
In a message posted Thursday morning, Doncic threaded the needle between expressing appreciation for the old guard and excitement for the new.
"The Lakers are an amazing organization," Doncic wrote. "I’m looking forward to meeting Mark and excited about the future. I am also grateful to Jeanie and the Buss family for welcoming me to LA, and I’m happy that Jeanie will continue to be involved. I look forward to working with both of them."
Doncic, who was brought over midseason to play alongside James, will be embarking on his first full season in purple and gold. It will be very interesting to see who else will fill out the dynamic duo's supporting cast.