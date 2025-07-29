SI

Luka Doncic Had Funny Line About Mavs Seeing His New Physique on Magazine Cover

Andy Nesbitt

Luka Doncic is looking a lot different these days.
Luka Doncic is looking a lot different these days.
Luka Doncic made a big splash Monday by looking a lot different on the cover Men's Health magazine. In the story, he dished on his new physique and the training regime that has him primed for what could be a very good first full season with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better,” Doncic said in the story.

Doncic's media tour on Monday included a stop in YES Network's broadcast booth during the Yankees-Rays game in the Bronx. Play-by-play announcer Michael Kay brought up Doncic's new look and suggested the 26-year-old send the Dallas Mavericks, who stunningly traded him away last year, a nice little gift to remind them of what they lost.

"After that deal was made the Mavericks got a lot criticism regarding it and then they started to leak out stuff like, ‘We don’t know if he’s ever going to be in shape,'" Kay said. "You should mail them a copy of the Men’s Health magazine."

Doncic had a laugh over that while giving a perfect reply: “They probably saw it. I don’t have to worry about that.” 

Here's that moment:

It's going to be really interesting to see how these changes for Doncic are going to improve his game when the Lakers start the season in a few months.

You have to think he can't wait to get out there and continue to show the Mavs that they made a big mistake.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated.

