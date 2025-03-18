SI

Luka Doncic Had a Hilarious Reaction to One of His Missed Shots vs. Spurs

Luka Doncic covertly gave the basket the finger after he missed a shot.

Stephen Douglas

Luka Doncic was in a good mood as the Lakers beat the Spurs on Monday.
Luka Doncic was in a good mood as the Lakers beat the Spurs on Monday.
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs on Monday as Austin Reaves scored 30 (again) and Jared Vandberbilt was thrown out for fighting without having a fight.

Luka Doncic came within one rebound of a triple-double, but only made 5-of-20 field goal attempts. While he's had a few stinkers for the Lakers, this was his worst shooting night while wearing purple and gold.

The good news is that he's staying positive. He's happy to be playing with LeBron James and Austin Reaves and he doesn't even seem very frustrated when he's giving the basket the middle finger, which is exactly what he did after a possible and-one rimmed out during the first quarter against San Antonio.

Doncic ended up making both those free throws, but considering he shot 25% from the field on Monday it's possible the basket held a grudge.

