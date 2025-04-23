Luka Doncic Had Such a Humble Reaction to Making Cool Lakers Playoff History
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to even up their first-round playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night with a 94-85 win at home. Leading the way for the Lakers was Luka Doncic, who made some cool franchise history with his 31-point performance.
Doncic, who turned the Lakers into serious contenders when he was traded to the team a few months ago, had 37 points in the series opener last Saturday. He's now just the third player in franchise history to score 30 or more points in their first two playoff games with the team. He joins George Mikan and Shaquille O'Neal, who are two pretty big names.
Doncic had a humble response when told after the game about that milestone: "That's fine but it don't matter, we gotta win no matter what," he said. "If I have 30 or I have 10, we’ve just go to win. It’s not about players, it’s about team and we’ve just got to win."
The Lakers will look to take back home-court advantage in Game 3 on Friday night in Minneapolis.