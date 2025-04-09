Luka Doncic Looked So Sad Watching Mavericks' Tribute Video in First Game Back in Dallas
Luka Doncic returned to Dallas for the first time since his blockbuster trade to face his former team on Wednesday night, and emotions were naturally running high.
The Los Angeles Lakers star was honored with a sweet tribute video on the jumbotron by the Mavericks before tip-off at American Airlines Center, which included a montage of some of his best moments in a Mavs jersey—from getting picked in the 2018 NBA draft to his clutch three-pointers during playoff games.
During the video, Doncic visibly got more and more emotional, and seemed to be holding back tears:
Just so, so sad.
Doncic's relationship with the Mavs was irrevocably fractured after his trade to the Lakers in early Feburary, as Dallas' front office was reportedly fed up with Doncic's work ethic and conditioning habits, among other factors that led to the deal.
Doncic's homecoming in Dallas is sure to be an emotional one.