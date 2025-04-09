SI

Luka Doncic Looked So Sad Watching Mavericks' Tribute Video in First Game Back in Dallas

Kristen Wong

Luka Doncic watches his tribute video ahead of game against Dallas Mavericks.
Luka Doncic watches his tribute video ahead of game against Dallas Mavericks. / @awfulannouncing / X
In this story:

Luka Doncic returned to Dallas for the first time since his blockbuster trade to face his former team on Wednesday night, and emotions were naturally running high.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was honored with a sweet tribute video on the jumbotron by the Mavericks before tip-off at American Airlines Center, which included a montage of some of his best moments in a Mavs jersey—from getting picked in the 2018 NBA draft to his clutch three-pointers during playoff games.

During the video, Doncic visibly got more and more emotional, and seemed to be holding back tears:

Just so, so sad.

Doncic's relationship with the Mavs was irrevocably fractured after his trade to the Lakers in early Feburary, as Dallas' front office was reportedly fed up with Doncic's work ethic and conditioning habits, among other factors that led to the deal.

Doncic's homecoming in Dallas is sure to be an emotional one.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NBA