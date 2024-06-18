Luka Dončić Lost, But He Also Set NBA History in the Process
The 2024 NBA Finals weren't too kind to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
Doncic looked rather lethargic in Game 1 and Game 2 against the Boston Celtics, and he fouled out of Game 3 with four minutes to play in a winnable game. Doncic was publicly roasted after that effort—in particular by ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst—before leading the Mavs to victory in Game 4 and then falling for a final time Monday night in Game 5.
Doncic came up short of bringing a second title in Mavericks franchise history back to Dallas. But he did make NBA history along the way.
In 22 games this postseason, Doncic averaged a league-best 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 40.9 minutes per contest. He is the first player in NBA history to exit the postseason as the league leader in all four statistical categories.
Doncic achieved those feats while appearing to be dealing with nagging injuries throughout the playoffs. He didn't miss a single contest but was often listed on the team's injury report before games.
"It doesn't matter if I was hurt, how much I was hurt," Doncic said after Game 5 on Monday night. "I was out there and tried to play but I didn't do enough."
Doncic and the Mavericks will run it back next season, as every player from their 2023-24 playoff run is signed for next season and beyond besides forwards Derrick Jones Jr. and Markieff Morris.
"I feel great," Doncic said about the Mavericks' future. "We did some great [personnel] moves. I would say we've been together for five months. I'm proud of every guy that stepped on the floor, all the coaches, all the people behind [the scenes].
"Obviously, we didn't win Finals, but we did have a hell of a season."