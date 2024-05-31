Luka Doncic’s NSFW Exchange With T-Wolves Fan Left Snoop Dogg Stunned
The Dallas Mavericks were not going to be stopped in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the tandem of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving was dialed in offensively Thursday during what, barring a historic comeback, will be the closeout game of the Western Conference finals.
Holding a massive lead in the third quarter, Dončić wasn't shying away from hecklers in the crowd at the Target Center in Minneapolis. After making a difficult shot and drawing a foul at the basket, the 25-year-old could be overheard on the TNT broadcast clapping back at one of the hecklers.
"Yeah! Who's crying, motherf––er?" shouted Dončić, fired up after his and-one.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the fan to whom Dončić responded was making a crying baby gesture toward the Mavs guard.
Snoop Dogg was sitting courtside at the Target Center and he had a front row seat to the highlight-reel play and the eye-opening exchange that followed. Needless to say, he was loving the intensity and looked utterly stunned by what Dončić was doing.
At that point in the game, Dončić and Irving were nearly outscoring the Timberwolves as a duo, and the star guard was letting the opposing fan base hear it while dominating and ensuring their season would end on their own court.