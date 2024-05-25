Luka Dončić Had Perfect Reaction to Naz Reid's Near-Game 2 Winner
One of the most memorable shots of Luka Dončić's NBA career was almost spoiled Friday night by the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.
Dončić nailed a step-back three-pointer from 24 feet to give the Dallas Mavericks a 109–108 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves with three seconds left in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Not shying away from the moment, Dončić rightfully talked some trash to Rudy Gobert while jogging down the court after the shot.
But on the ensuing possession, the Timberwolves had a great look at a game-winner. Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards tossed it to center Naz Reid for an open look from 26 feet.
Reid—who scored a team-high 23 points and knocked down seven of his nine three-point attempts in Game 2—narrowly missed the shot.
"I wasn't thinking—I almost passed out," Dončić said with a smile after the game. "That was looking good, too good. ... He couldn't miss today."
Dončić had a nice outing himself, scoring a game-high 32 points on 10-of-23 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds and 13 assists. He now has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games and is averaging 28.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists in 14 playoff contests this year.
Dončić and the Mavericks return home to host the Timberwolves in Game 3 on Sunday at the American Airlines Center.