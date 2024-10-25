SI

Luka Dončić Threw an Absolutely Ridiculous Pass Over Victor Wembanyama in Mavs' Win

Wemby was all over Luka. It resulted in a Mavericks bucket.

Luka Doncic reacts to a call during the Mavericks game against the Spurs.
The Dallas Mavericks started their season with a 120–109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Luka Doncic had a rough night shooting night but still finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

And let's talk about one of those assists. During third quarter, Doncic collected a rebound and raced up the court with Chris Paul on his hip and Victor Wembanyama to his right. As Paul let him go to the basket Wembanyama closed in and prepared to protect the rim.

That's when Luka jumped, turned away from the basket and threw a pass over his head backwards through Wembanyama's arms to PJ Washington in the corner. It wasn't a perfect pass, but he did throw the pass 25' over his head backwards without really looking—so we'll allow it.

Between this and Klay Thompson making six three's in his Mavericks debut, Doncic should continue to feel comfortable throwing ridiculous passes this season.

