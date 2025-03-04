Luka Doncic’s Gross Move With the Ball After a Free Throw Rightfully Angered Ref
Luka Doncic and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers are rolling, having won six straight games and climbing to the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference.
Their latest victory came over the Los Angeles Clippers this past Sunday night at home. Doncic led the way with 29 points and nine assists as he continues to look more and more comfortable with his new team.
Doncic did have one gross moment during the win, however, as he tried to get away with wiping sweat all over the ball after a James Harden free throw. He rubbed the ball over his forehead and then tossed it to the ref, who rightfully wanted nothing to do with it and called him for a delay of game after asking for a towel.
Check this out:
Yeah, that's nasty. Good on the ref for calling him out.