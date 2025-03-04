SI

Luka Doncic’s Gross Move With the Ball After a Free Throw Rightfully Angered Ref

Andy Nesbitt

Luke Doncic tried to get away with a nasty move while the Clippers were shooting free throws.
Luke Doncic tried to get away with a nasty move while the Clippers were shooting free throws. / @NBA
In this story:

Luka Doncic and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers are rolling, having won six straight games and climbing to the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference.

Their latest victory came over the Los Angeles Clippers this past Sunday night at home. Doncic led the way with 29 points and nine assists as he continues to look more and more comfortable with his new team.

Doncic did have one gross moment during the win, however, as he tried to get away with wiping sweat all over the ball after a James Harden free throw. He rubbed the ball over his forehead and then tossed it to the ref, who rightfully wanted nothing to do with it and called him for a delay of game after asking for a towel.

Check this out:

Yeah, that's nasty. Good on the ref for calling him out.

More From Around the NBA

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA