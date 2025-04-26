Luka Doncic Reportedly Playing Through Stomach Bug in Game 3 vs. Timberwolves
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is going through it during Game 3 of his team's first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to an ESPN report from Lisa Salters and Dave McMenamin, the star guard is dealing with a stomach bug Friday.
Doncic is active in Game 3, playing through the stomach bug as the Lakers and Wolves are knotted at one game apiece in the series. Although the star guard is powering through, Doncic looks like he's seen better days.
Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported that Doncic hasn't been feeling well since Thursday with the stomach issue. The Lakers' superstar struggled out of the gate Friday night, scoring five points on 2-for-8 shooting from the field and 0-for-4 from three-point range through his first 18 minutes of play. He's still keeping the offense flowing, though, with five first-half assists.
Although Doncic is under the weather, he wants to compete and help his Lakers squad try and pull out a road playoff win to take the series lead.