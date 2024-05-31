Luka Doncic Had Strange Reason for Keeping What Timberwolves Heckler Said to Him Secret
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a busy night on Thursday, as he helped the Mavericks defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-103 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, securing Dallas a berth in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011. Doncic also took home MVP honors for the series in the process.
But one of the lasting images from Thursday night's game involved a heated moment between Doncic and a Timberwolves fan. During the third quarter, Doncic could be seen yelling NSFW words with such intensity at the fan who was seated near the baseline that Snoop Dogg, who was also sitting courtside, was left stunned.
Of course, everyone wanted to know what was said to Doncic to prompt the Mavericks star to make such an intense reply. But Doncic, during his postgame press conference declined to share what the Timberwolves fan said, saying, somewhat strangely, that he if he told anyone what was said to him, he "could sue" the Timberwolves fan.
“I can’t tell you," Doncic said. "If I tell you, I could sue him. But, you know, that gets me going. Everybody knows that.”
Whether Doncic was kidding or not, whether what the Timberwolves fan said was bad enough to warrant taking legal action, the Mavericks star did acknowledge that such trash talk "gets me going."
Let that be a warning to fans of the Boston Celtics, who the Mavericks will play in the NBA Finals, starting Thursday, June 6: Don't act like this Timberwolves fan did towards Doncic because it probably won't end well for your team.