Luka Doncic Suffers Concerning Non-Contact Leg Injury During Christmas Day Game
Luka Doncic was forced to leave the Dallas Mavericks' Christmas Day game with an injury.
The All-Star guard had to exit the Mavericks' matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves after suffering a non-contact leg injury. The injury came as Doncic drove near the left elbow late in the first half. As he went toward the basket, he attempted a jab step and immediately stopped and gave the ball up.
He clearly knew something was wrong and stopped playing as soon as he felt something was wrong.
Another angle is below.
He limped off the court back to the locker room soon after. He looked emotional as he left the court.
Entering Wednesday's game, Doncic was having another spectacular season. The 25-year-old was averaging 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists in 36.6 minutes per game.
There is no word on how severe the injury is, but Doncic going down would be devastating for the Mavericks.