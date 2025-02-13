Luka Doncic Threw One of the Most Ridiculous Passes of the NBA Season
Luka Doncic's second game with the Lakers didn't go as well as his debut, as Los Angeles lost to the Jazz on the road, 131-119, on Wednesday night. The defeat snapped the Lakers' six-game winning streak and dropped them to 32-20 on the season.
Doncic finished with 16 points, four assists and four rebounds in 23 minutes of action as he continues to work himself back from a calf injury that saw him miss about six weeks.
While the result wasn't what the Lakers wanted, Doncic did have one highlight-reel play that should have fans even more fired-up about his future with the franchise. This behind-the-back pass to Austin Reaves was easily one of the most ridiculous assists of the NBA season:
Pretty sweet.
Doncic and the Lakers are now off for the NBA All-Star Break. Their next game is at home against the Hornets on Feb. 19.