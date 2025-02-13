SI

Luka Doncic Threw One of the Most Ridiculous Passes of the NBA Season

Andy Nesbitt

Luka Doncic and the Lakers lost to the Jazz on Wednesday night.
Luka Doncic's second game with the Lakers didn't go as well as his debut, as Los Angeles lost to the Jazz on the road, 131-119, on Wednesday night. The defeat snapped the Lakers' six-game winning streak and dropped them to 32-20 on the season.

Doncic finished with 16 points, four assists and four rebounds in 23 minutes of action as he continues to work himself back from a calf injury that saw him miss about six weeks.

While the result wasn't what the Lakers wanted, Doncic did have one highlight-reel play that should have fans even more fired-up about his future with the franchise. This behind-the-back pass to Austin Reaves was easily one of the most ridiculous assists of the NBA season:

Pretty sweet.

Doncic and the Lakers are now off for the NBA All-Star Break. Their next game is at home against the Hornets on Feb. 19.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

